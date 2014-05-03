Nolasco Throws Complete Game, But Twins Fall 3-0 to Orioles

MINNEAPOLIS - Ricky Nolasco became the first Twins pitcher to throw a complete game this season, but the offense fell quiet as Minnesota fell 3-0 to Baltimore on Friday.

Nolasco gave the bullpen a much needed rest with the complete game, giving up three runs off of nine hits and striking out six in the contest.

Nelson Cruz crushed a two-run homer in the sixth that landed in the third deck to give the Orioles the 3-0 lead.

The Twins are now 12-15 this season. They'll look to rebound against Baltimore on Saturday. You can hear all the action on AM1240 WJON with pregame at 12:40 p.m.