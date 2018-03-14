New Twin Lynn Shines In Spring Debut

The Baltimore Orioles beat the Minnesota Twins 7-5 Tuesday afternoon in an exhibition game. The Twins fall to 9-7-2 on the spring with the loss.

Lance Lynn made his Twins debut Tuesday after being signed away from the St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend. Lynn went three innings and allowed no runs or hits while walking one and striking out five Orioles.

Twins first baseman Joe Mauer paced the offense with a pair of hits, shortstop Jorge Polanco had a run batted in and a stolen base and outfielder Ryan LaMerre added a home run in the loss.