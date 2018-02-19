New Acceleration Sports Center Opens in Sauk Rapids [VIDEO]

SAUK RAPIDS -- The Sauk Rapids Acceleration Sports Training Center has finally opened up after moving locations, changing names, and 6 months of construction.

Formerly located in St. Cloud and once known as the "Acceleration Baseball Center", Augie Rodriguez says the new location transitioned from baseball and softball, to include just about every amenity possible for a variety of sports.

"We were out growing our old facility, so we decided to bring a sports center to the area that includes volleyball, basketball, lane rentals for anything that they want in the lanes."

The 18,500 square-foot facility has been opened for about a month now, and fully running for two weeks.

Rodriguez says they wanted to keep the facility in the area to give local athletes a place to train in their own backyard.

"Instead of players always driving to the cities, we just shorted up everyone's trip in the local area with our new facility."

If you are interested in checking out the facility or enhancing your athletic skills, Rodriguez encourages you to call them at 320-774-2980.

Acceleration Sports Center is located at at 335 Industrial Blvd in Sauk Rapids.