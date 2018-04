The Nebraska Cornhuskers upset the #14 University of Minnesota men's basketball team 78-68 Tuesday night in Lincoln. The Gophers fall to 8-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten with the loss.

Nate Mason led Minnesota with 20 points, but shot just 5-16 from the floor. In fact, the Gophers as a team shot just 32% in the loss.

Minnesota will play at Arkansas Saturday night at 5:45. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON.