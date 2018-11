The Nebraska Cornhuskers beat the Minnesota Golden Gopher men's basketball team 91-85 Tuesday night at Williams Arena. The Gophers have now lost nine of their last ten games to fall to 14-12 overall this season and 3-10.

Nate Mason led Minnesota with 34 points and Jordan Murphy added 22 points and 13 rebounds in the loss. Isaiah Roby led Nebraska with 19 points.

The Gophers will play at Indiana Friday night at 6:30.