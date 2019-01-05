NDSU Takes Home Another National Title

The North Dakota State University football team beat Eastern Washington University in Frisco, Texas on Saturday to take home its eighth Division I FCS National title. The win also caps off a perfect 15-0 season for the Bison.

North Dakota got out to an early lead with a field goal in the first quarter. They continued to shut Eastern Washington out and were up 10-0 going into the second. The Eagles scored ten points in the second quarter, but the Bison scored another touchdown to keep a 17-10 lead at the half.

The Bison were just as dominant in the second half. They held Eastern Washington to 7 points and scored 14 of their own. Entering the fourth quarter up 31-17, North Dakota kept their foot on the gas. They allowed the Eagles one more score but walked away with the win, 38, 24.

Kicker Cam Pedersen scored the first points for NDSU with a 36-yard field goal.

Quarterback Easton Stick ran for three touchdowns and threw for two. He is the 4th QB in NDSU history to reach 40 career rushing touchdowns, and now holds the program record for passing yards with over 8,600.

Wide receiver Darrius Shepherd caught both of the teams receiving touchdowns.

The Bison will return to the field next season when they try to keep their dynasty alive.