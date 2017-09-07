NCHC Moving Frozen Faceoff To St. Paul
"The NCHC is extremely appreciative for all the support and effort that has been put forth by Target Center's staff, along with the city of Minneapolis, over the Frozen Faceoff tournament's 4-year history," NCHC Commissioner Josh Fenton said in a statement.
The league and Target Center had one year remaining on their contract with Target Center. However, the tournament will move effective immediately.
This year's Frozen Faceoff is scheduled for March 16th and 17th. St. Cloud State hockey can be heard all season long on FM 96.7 The River.