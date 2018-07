The National Collegiate Hockey Conference announced the start times for two Frozen Faceoff semifinal games scheduled for Friday at Target Center.

In a bit of a surprise, the St. Cloud State Huskies will match up with North Dakota at 4:07 PM, before Miami University takes on Denver at 7 PM in the other semifinal.

The winners of the two games will meet on Saturday at 7:30 PM, with the losers meeting in the third place game at 3:30 PM.