Warriors. Rockets. Cavaliers. Hawks.

It sounds odd to say, but one of those teams will be the NBA champions.

You can get caught up in the fervor that is the NBA postseason with this commercial, featuring Common, which highlights some of the most memorable endings in NBA Finals history.

It's bound to get you psyched for whatever memorable moments will soon come our way and be etched in the history books.

And while it's focused on endings, we can't help but think this season could be a beginning. Could this be the start of a new era when teams who don't traditionally win championships make title runs?

Think about. The Warriors haven't won a title since 1975, the Hawks since 1958 when they were in St. Louis, and the Cavaliers have never won one. Only the Rockets, who won back-to-back championships in a Michael Jordan-less NBA of 1994-95, have claimed titles in the last 20 years, which, compared to the other teams in the field, is pretty recent.

We'll see how it all unfolds when the NBA Finals tip off on June 4.