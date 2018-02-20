Motzko Disappointed With Borgen Benching

St. Cloud State men's hockey defenseman Will Borgen was selected to play for the United States at the 2018 Winter Olympic games. However, in four games, Borgen has yet to see the ice.

SCSU head coach Bob Motzko said on AM 1390 Tuesday that there was no understanding that Borgen would be in PyeongChang as a depth player.

"I couldn't be more disappointed with the way that it has played out," Motzko said. "I didn't think that was the case. I sure don't know the details behind how it has played out."

"When you see that the college kids have been their best players, and he is in the same caliber as those college players, I am somewhat shocked that it's played out this way," Motzko said.

"I hope he's enjoyed his experience, I know his family is over there and I know that they have to be very disappointed from that standpoint," Motzko said. "We can't wait to get him back over here because we know what he means to our program."