More Heat, Then Possible Storms

UNDATED - It will be another hot and humid day across much of the area today. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through this evening across southern MN and adjoining areas of WI where afternoon heat indices will peak in the 100 to 105 degree range.

On Saturday, a cold front will push into western MN late in the day with the front sweeping eastward during the night. It will be quite unstable across the region on Saturday ahead of the front. Scattered strong to severe storms are possible during the afternoon and evening as the front pushes east. Damaging wind is the primary concern, but large hail and a few tornadoes are also possible.