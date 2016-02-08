Monday’s Prep Sports Schedule
The Sauk Rapids-Rice boys hockey team will face off with section-leading Princeton Monday night at Sports Arena East. The Storm are 5-18 overall this season, but are 4-1 in Section 5A. The Tigers check in at 15-7 overall and 9-1 in section play. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15 PM.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Hockey
Willmar @ Sartell
Princeton @ Sauk Rapids
Alexandria @ Tech
Boys Basketball
Alexandria @ Sartell
Apollo @ Big Lake
Cathedral @ Maple Lake
Girls Basketball
ROCORI @ Albany
Cathedral @ Maple Lake