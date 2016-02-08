Monday’s Prep Sports Schedule

The Sauk Rapids-Rice boys hockey team will face off with section-leading Princeton Monday night at Sports Arena East. The Storm are 5-18 overall this season, but are 4-1 in Section 5A. The Tigers check in at 15-7 overall and 9-1 in section play. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15 PM.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Hockey

Willmar @ Sartell

Princeton @ Sauk Rapids

Alexandria @ Tech

Boys Basketball

Alexandria @ Sartell

Apollo @ Big Lake

Cathedral @ Maple Lake

Girls Basketball

ROCORI @ Albany

Cathedral @ Maple Lake