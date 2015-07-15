MLB Names Twins’ “Franchise Four”

As part of the festivities surrounding the 2015 All Star Game, which was held in Cincinnati Tuesday night, Major League Baseball announced the four players of each team deemed the greatest in franchise history.

The four players were selected from a group of eight nominees per team by the Elias Sports Bureau, MLB.com, MLB Network and the Baseball Writers of America.

Named the Twins "Franchise Four" were (in no particular order): Harmon Killebrew, Tony Oliva, Rod Carew and Kirby Puckett. The other nominees were Jim Kaat, Walter Johnson, Jim Kaat and Bert Blyleven.