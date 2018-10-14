Minnesota Wild Fall to Carolina Saturday in OT

The Minnesota Wild (1-1-2) gave up a late goal in the third period, and fell short in overtime, losing to Carolina 5-4 Saturday night in St. Paul.

In a back and forth affair, the game was tied at 1-1 at the end of the first, and 3-3 at the end of the second.

A third period goal by Mikael Granlund gave the wild a 4-3 lead late in the game -- but with just 1:09 left, and an empty net in the Carolina end, the Hurricanes scored to tie the game at 4-4, forcing overtime.

With 2:09 left in overtime, Carolina scored -- giving the Hurricanes the win and the two points in the standings.

Next : The Wild visit the Nashville Predators tomorrow night (10/15) at 7:00 PM CT at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. (TV: Fox Sports North, Radio: 1390 KXSS)