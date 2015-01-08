The Minnesota Wild have lost eight of their last ten games and that isn't sitting well with coach Mike Yeo, who went off on a tirade of epic proportions during the Wild's practice earlier this week.

Yeo is in his fourth season as the Wild's head coach. The team is 18-15-5 this season and sitting near the bottom of the NHL's Western Conference.

The Wild welcome the Chicago Blackhawks to Minnesota tonight (Jan. 8th). The puck drops at 7pm CST.

Hopefully, Yeo's meltdown will push his players to work a little harder the next few games. If not, we could see an even bigger tirade in the not too distant future.

[ YouTube ]