Minnesota Vikings Sign Coach Zimmer Through 2020

The Minnesota Vikings took advantage of a contract extension option today, signing head coach Mike Zimmer through the 2020 season. His previous contract was set to expire after 2019.

Mike Zimmer is 47-35-1 as the team's head coach and has led the Vikings to division titles in 2015 and 2017.

Vikings GM Rick Spielman said:

We did exercise Coach Zimmer’s option, so he will be through 2020. I don’t think, from ownership through our entire organization, that we don’t believe in Coach Zimmer. He is the right head coach to lead us going forward.

Zimmer is at the NFL's college scouting combine in Indianapolis, and is expected to address the media on Thursday.