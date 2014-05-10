Minnesota Vikings – NFL Draft, Day 3 Roundup

After picking up Anthony Barr, Teddy Bridgewater, Scott Crichton and Jerick McKinnon in the first two days of the NFL draft, the Minnesota Vikings added six players during day three.

Round Four, Pick #145 - David Yankey (Guard-Stanford)

At 6'6 and 315 pounds, Yankey is a large guard who was a team captain as a senior at Stanford. Yankey started all 42 games during his three years as a guard.

David Yankey #54. Ezra Shaw, Getty Images

Round Six, Pick #182 - Antone Exum (Cornerback-Virginia Tech)

Exum was selected with the 182nd pick the Vikings received from Atlanta for the extra fifth round selection the picked up from Carolina. Exum is considered to be a great athlete, but only played in three games in 2013 due to ACL and ankle injuries.

Exum had his best season in 2012 when he made 48 tackles and had a career high five interceptions.

Antone Exum (Jared Wickerham, Getty Images)

Round Six, Pick #184 - Kendall James (Cornerback-Maine)

James stands at 5'10 and weighs 180 pounds, he had two interceptions and made 36 tackles as a senior.

Round Seven, Pick #220 - Shamar Stephen (Defensive Tackle-Connecticut)

Stephens had 60 tackles and 10 tackles for a loss in 2013 for Connecticut. With the pick, the Vikings have selected a defensive lineman in the 7th round for the last three years.

Shamar Stephen (back) pursues QB Teddy Bridgewater. (Andy Lyons, Getty Images)

Round Seven, Pick #223 - Brandon Watts (Outside Linebacker-Georgia Tech)

During his senior season at Georgia Tech, Watts made 66 tackles (3.5 for a loss) and 2.5 sacks.

Streeter Lecka, Getty Images

Round Seven, Pick #225 - Jabari Price (Cornerback-North Carolina)

Price earned All-ACC honorable mentions in 2013. He finished the season with 74 tackles and 9 pass break-ups.