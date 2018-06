TORONTO -- Things are not looking good for the Minnesota Twins this season.

The Twins took on the Toronto Blue Jays yesterday (Friday) and the Blue Jays did not go easy on them.

The Blue Jays hammered the Twins 15-8 bringing the Twins to their eighth straight loss.

The Twins will take on the Blue Jays again today (Saturday) at 11:30 a.m. For full coverage of the game tune into 1240 WJON.