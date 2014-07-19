Minnesota Twins Fall 6-2 Against Tampa Bay Rays

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Twins were downed by the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 at Target Field on Friday night.

The Twins fall to 44-51 overall this season. Tampa Bay continue their recent resurgance and now stand at 45-53 overall.

Trevor Plouffe put the Twins on the board with a two-run homer in the third. Evan Longoria led the rays with three RBIs in the contest.