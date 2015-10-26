Minnesota Twins Announce Renovation Plans for Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Twins unveiled plans today (Monday) to reconfigure Target Field's center field seating area into multi-level fan gathering spaces. The renovations will be the most extensive at Target Field so far.

The upper level will be named "Minnie & Paul's" and will be open to all fans. It will be a Twins-themed pub under the ballpark's celebration sign.

The lower tier will be known as "Catch", an all-inclusive club with limited access for about 120 season ticket holders.

The renovations will be done in time for the start of the 2016 season.