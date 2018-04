MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Timberwolves took on the New York Knicks last (Saturday) night.

The Wolves fell 95-103 to New York.

The Knicks took a strong 15 point lead by the end the first quarter. Minnesota fought back gaining 32 points during the second, 13 during the third and 34 during the fourth.

The Timberwolves face Boston tomorrow (Monday) at 7:00 p.m.