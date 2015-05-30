Minnesota Blows Early Lead, Gets Burned By Former Twin

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins got off to another hot start but could not hold the lead, losing to the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 on Friday.

Following an hour rain delay, the Twins burst out of the gate against Toronto starter -- and former White Sox ace -- Mark Buehrle .

Minnesota scored all four of their runs in the first inning against Buerhle -- highlighted by RBI singles by Joe Mauer and Kurt Suzuki , and Torii Hunter nearly hit a three-run home run but the ball hit high off the center field wall for an RBI double.

Buehrle settled down after the rough start to pitch all nine innings, allowing the four runs on just six hits.

Things were going well for Twins starter Trevor May until the fifth inning when he surrendered a game-tying three-run home run to Josh Donaldson . For the game, May allowed four runs on eight hits in six innings of work.

The game remained tied at 4-4 until the ninth inning when former Twin Chris Colabello took Glen Perkins deep for a go ahead two-run home run.

The Twins were unable to tie the game in the bottom of the inning and suffered the 6-4 loss to drop them to 28-19 on the season.

Game two of the series will be played today at 1:10 p.m. with Kyle Gibson taking the mound for the Twins against Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez.