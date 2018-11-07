Mini Golf Through Downtown St. Cloud on Sunday Nov. 11th

The Pints for Puppies Mini Golf Pub Crawl is taking over Downtown St. Cloud on Sunday November 11th. Get your team of 3-4 people together and get ready to have some fun, and benefit homeless animals in our area.

Teams will put their way through Downtown St. Cloud making stops at:

- Cowboy Jack's St Cloud

- The Pickled Loon

- Olde Brick House

- Green Mill

- Howie's Sports Bar and Grill

- Red Carpet Nightclub

- House Of Pizza

- MC's Dugout

- The Press Bar & Parlor

- 7 West Taphouse

Cost is just $10 per person and sign up/ check in will start at Cowboy Jacks at 2 pm, official start time is at 3 pm. But if you want to be one step ahead you can sign up at any of the participating locations before Sunday. There will also be Door Prizes and awards for best team theme, 1st, 2nd and 3rd place, so make sure you are looking good!

Last year this event raised close to $2,500 for the Tri-County Humane Society and this year the goal is to beat it! See you Sunday in Downtown St. Cloud!