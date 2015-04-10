Milone’s Gem Leads Twins To First Win Of 2015

CHICAGO, IL -- A much-needed strong outing by starting pitcher Tommy Milone led to the Minnesota Twins' 6-0 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

The 28-year-old southpaw pitched 7 2/3 shutout innings allowing only two hits and striking out seven for the Twins who improve to 1-3 on the season.

Friday's afternoon game also saw the Minnesota offense show signs of life for the first time this season.

Joe Mauer singled in Eduardo Escobar in the first inning to give Milone and the Twins an early 1-0 lead. Escobar later scored Minnesota's second run of the game in the fifth inning on a wild pitch by Chicago starter Hector Noesi.

Second baseman Brian Dozier hit his first home run of the season -- and the first by a Twins player thus far in 2015 -- to extend the lead to 3-0 in the sixth.

Minnesota would tack on three more runs in the ninth inning on RBI singles by Kurt Suzuki and Jordan Schafer.

The Twins (1-3) will send Mike Pelfrey to the mound for tomorrow's 1:10 p.m. match up against Jeff Samardzija and the White Sox.