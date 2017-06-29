Mejia Leads Twins Past Red Sox Wednesday

The Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 4-1 Wednesday night at Fenway Park. Minnesota improves to 40-36 with the win and now trails Cleveland by just a half-game in the American League Central.

Adalberto Mejia pitched five solid innings for the Twins, allowing no runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three. Mejia is 2-1 on the road this season with an ERA of 2.31, but 1-2 with a 6.11 ERA at Target Field.

Miguel Sano had an RBI double in the first inning for the Twins, and Max Kepler finished 2-3 with a home run and three runs batted in.

The Twins wrap up their four game series in Boston on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.