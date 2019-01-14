Meet the 2019 Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl Cheerleader, Kayla

Sunday, January 27th the Pro Bowl will take place in sunny Orlando, Florida. Super star football players aren't the only athletes making their way to that game. Each NFL cheer squad sends one of their finest to the game to cheer on the players, and this year Kayla from the MVC is going!

This is Kayla's 6th year on the Minnesota Vikings Cheerleaders. When she's not on the sidelines at US Bank Stadium, she works for a Minnesota Fortune 100 Company as a program manager, and a dog mom to a Bernese Mountain Dog named Zoey. Talk about a busy schedule!

Kayla is originally from Cottage Grove, and attended Gustavus Adolphus College, where she was part of their dance team. The Vikings aren't the only MN sports team she's cheered for! She danced two years on the MN Swarm Performance Team (Lacrosse) as well.

What is one of her favorite MVC memories ? It was going to Mexico!

One of the many amazing opportunities I had with the Minnesota Vikings Cheerleaders was traveling to Mexico. While there, we had the chance to speak to students about what we do with the NFL and teach lessons about hard work and teamwork. We also taught dance clinics to young dancers and judged their national dance competition. It was such an amazing experience to be able to share our stories and inspire youth. We also were immersed in a new culture, which was very rewarding.

Kayla is a great Representative for the Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Vikings Cheerleaders at the Pro Bowl! Be on the lookout for her smiling face on the sidelines of Camping World Stadium on January 27th!

Get More from Abbey Every Taco 'Bout It Tuesday

Abbey Minke is on 98.1 weekdays from 10a to 2p.