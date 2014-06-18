Max Grell Takes Two Gold Medals At National Special Olympic Games [AUDIO]

NEW JERSEY -- Max Grell won two gold medals at the Special Olympic 2014 USA games today. He raced at Princeton University in the 25 meter back, 100 meter freestyle race and reduced his time in both races.

Max's Aunt Pam Reimann is at the games. She says Max has two more races coming up.

Pam Reimann's daughter Ayla Reimann took home a silver medal in the 1500 meter relay. She had a personal best time of 12 minutes and 16.8 seconds. She has three more races tomorrow at Princeton University.

You can follow the two St. Cloud natives on their Special Olympic journey on Fox Sports, Fox Sports 1 and Fox News Channel. The games wrap up on Saturday.