Mauer Leads Twins To Win Over Astros Monday

The Twins beat the Astros 4-2 at Minute Maid Park in Houston Monday night. Joe Mauer returned from the disabled list and had a pair of hits, including the game-winning hit in the ninth.

Mauer’s single in the ninth inning scored Jordan Schafer and Brian Dozier to give the Twins a 4-2 lead that Glen Perkins was able to nail down his 29 th save of the season.

Tommy Milone was solid, if unspectacular, in his debut as a Minnesota pitcher. The lefty lasted six innings and allowed two runs on eight hits and three walks.

Both Houston runs were scored on solo home runs by Jose Altuve and Chris Carter.

Minnesota is now 53-64 on the season and will take on Houston again Tuesday night. Yohan Pino will start for the Twins against the Astros’ Colin McHugh.