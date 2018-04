The Maryland Terrapins beat the Golden Gophers men's basketball team 77-66 Thursday night in College Park. The Terps outscored Minnesota 48-38 in the second half to pull away for the win.

Jordan Murphy led the Gophers with 19 points and 14 rebounds, while Nate Mason added 14 points in the loss.

The Gophers fall to 14-7 overall this season and 3-5 in the Big Ten Conference. The Gophers will play at home against Ohio State Saturday.