Mark Rosen Talks on WJON about His New Book [POLL]
Twin Cities T.V. and Radio personality and author Mark Rosen talked to me on WJON today about his new book "Mark Rosen's book of Minnesota's Sports Lists, a complication of best, worst, head scratchers from the worlds of Baseball, Football, Basketball, Hockey and More". Mark recalls in the book the many ups and downs for Minnesota sports teams and the angst that fans have fought for many years. Listen to the conversation below.
Mark Rosen's book is available for 1390thefan.com Locker Room Club members. Here is a link to sign up.