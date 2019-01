The Seattle Mariners beat the Minnesota Twins 6-4 Wednesday night at Target Field. The Twins fall to 33-29 on the season and remain two games ahead of Cleveland in the American League Central.

Miguel Sano, Eduardo Escobar and Byron Buxton all hit home runs for the Twins in the loss. Ervin Santana allowed five runs on nine hits in just five innings of work.

The Twins will host Seattle again Thursday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 on AM 1240 WJON.