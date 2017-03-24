Wild Lose For Ninth Time This Month

The Philadelphia Flyers beat the Minnesota Wild 3-1 Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. Minnesota is now 3-9 in the month of March after losing just 14 games total from October through February 28th.

Zach Parise got the Wild on the board first at 2:07 of the first period, but the goal would prove to be the lone tally for Minnesota in 28 shots on goal.

The Wild is set to host the Vancouver Canucks Saturday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.