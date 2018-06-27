Mankato Takes Down Rox Tuesday

The Mankato MoonDogs beat the St. Cloud Rox 4-3 Tuesday night at Joe Faber Field in front of 1,579 fans. The Rox are now 14-14 on the season.

St. Cloud scored single runs in each of the first three innings to jump out to an early 3-1 lead, but Mankato scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning on an error, bases-loaded walk and groundout to take the lead.

Landon Stephens, Ryan Davis, Gus Steiger and Jack Barrie each charted a pair of hits for St. Cloud in the loss. Erik Martinez pitched 4.2 innings of scoreless relief for the Rox, allowing just three hits while striking out seven MoonDogs.

The Rox will host Eau Claire for a day/night doubleheader at Joe Faber Field Wednesday. First pitch of game one is set for 12:05, with the second game set to begin at 7:05.