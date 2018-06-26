Mankato Sneaks Past Rox In Extra Innings Monday

The Mankato MoonDogs beat the St. Cloud Rox 6-5 in ten innings Monday night at Franklin Rogers Park. The Rox fall to 14-13 on the season with the loss.

St. Cloud gained a 4-1 lead with a four-run fifth inning. Ryland Kerr cleared the bases with a triple to give the Rox a 3-1 lead, followed by Kerr scoring on a Landon Stephens sacrifice fly.

Mankato responded with four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to take a 5-4 lead, but St. Cloud tied the game on a sacrifice fly.

Kenny Saenz earned a no-decision for St. Cloud after tossing six innings of one run, five-hit work with eight strikeouts.