The Minnesota Lynx improved to 23-6 after a 66-64 win at Indiana Tuesday night. Seimone Augustus had the tip-in game-winner to down the Fever. Augustus led the Lynx with 18 points and Maya Moore had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Moore was chosen as the Western Conference Player of the Week again this week. Moore has won that award 3 straight weeks.

The Lynx will host Chicago Thursday at 7pm.