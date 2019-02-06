Lynx Moore To Sit Out 2019 Season

Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore announced her intention to sit out the 2019 WNBA season via an essay on the Players' Tribune website. Moore did, however, sign a multi-year contract before making the announcement, indicating that she will likely return after 2019.

Moore cited her faith and family as reasons that she is stepping away, telling The Players' Tribune "I measure success by asking, 'Am I living out my purpose?' I learned a long time ago that my purpose is to know Jesus and to make Him known."

Moore, 29, was the 2014 WNBA MVP, has won four WNBA titles and has been named to the All Star team five times since joining Minnesota in 2011. In her career, Moore has averaged 18.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists.