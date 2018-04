The Minnesota Lynx evened the WNBA finals at one game apiece with a 70-68 win over the Los Angeles Sparks Tuesday night at Williams Arena.

The Lynx were led by Sylvia Fowles, who scored 13 points and pulled down a WNBA finals record 17 rebounds. Minnesota led by as many as 20 points in the second half before narrowly earning the win.

The Lynx and Sparks will meet in Los Angeles Friday night for game three of the series. Game four is set for Sunday in LA.