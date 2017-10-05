Lynx Hold On For Dramatic Win To Clinch WNBA Crown

The Minnesota Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks 85-76 Wednesday night at Williams Arena to capture the WNBA championship. The title is the Lynx fourth in the past seven seasons.

The Lynx led by as many as 12 points in the fourth quarter, but a 9-0 run by Los Angeles cut the lead to three with just :34 left. However, Maya Moore hit a clutch jump shot as the shot clock expired on Minnesota's next possession to clinch the win.