Lynx Have 3 Named to All Star Team

The Minnesota Lynx had 3 players chosen to play for the Western Conference in the WNBA All Star game. The 3 are forward Maya Moore, center Sylvia Fowles, and guard Seimone Augustus. The 3 were voted in to the pool of players that will play in the game Saturday July 28 at Target Center in Minneapolis.

This will mark the 8th All Star appearance for Augustus, 6th for Moore and 5th for Fowles. The Lynx are 12-10 this season and will host Indiana at 11 a.m. today.