Lynx Force Deciding Game Five With Sunday Win

The Minnesota Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks 85-79 Sunday night at Staples Center. The win evens the WNBA Finals at two games apiece, and forces a deciding game five Thursday night at Target Center.

Maya Moore led the Lynx with 30 points along with nine rebounds and eight assists, and Sylvia Fowles added ten points and 13 rebounds. Reserve guard Chelsea Gray led the Sparks with 20 points.