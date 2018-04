The Minnesota Lynx downed the Washington Mystics 81-70 Sunday to win their WNBA semifinal series 3 games to none and advance to the WNBA Finals.

Minnesota trailed by 1 at halftime but led 6 entering the 4th quarter. The Lynx were led in scoring by Maya Moore with 21 points and Sylvia Fowles added 17 points and 14 rebounds.

The Lynx will play the L.A. Sparks in game one of the WNBA finals at home Sunday September 14 at 1:30pm.