Lumberjacks Win Season Opener
SAUK RAPIDS -- The Granite City Lumberjacks dominated the Minnesota Flying Aces in the season opener 6-1.
Four of the six Lumberjack goals came on a power play as the Aces could not seem to stay out of the penalty box.
The Lumberjacks' defense overwhelmed the Aces as Granite City outshot them 35-14 for the game.
Two defensemen, Brady Bernhardson and Tobias Gabrielsen, led the 'Jacks in points.
Gabrielsen finished with a goal and two assists and Bernhardson's second period goal gave Granite City the lead and eventually the win.
Other goals were added by Zach Voss, David Kenney, and David Horsmann.
Goalie Jesse Garcia was nearly impenetrable, making 13 saves and only allowing the one goal.
The 'Jacks take on Breezy Point Friday at the Rhino Deck East Arena at 7:30 p.m.