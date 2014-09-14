Lumberjacks Win Season Opener

SAUK RAPIDS -- The Granite City Lumberjacks dominated the Minnesota Flying Aces in the season opener 6-1.

Four of the six Lumberjack goals came on a power play as the Aces could not seem to stay out of the penalty box.

The Lumberjacks' defense overwhelmed the Aces as Granite City outshot them 35-14 for the game.

Two defensemen, Brady Bernhardson and Tobias Gabrielsen , led the 'Jacks in points.

Gabrielsen finished with a goal and two assists and Bernhardson's second period goal gave Granite City the lead and eventually the win.

Other goals were added by Zach Voss , David Kenney , and David Horsmann .

Goalie Jesse Garcia was nearly impenetrable, making 13 saves and only allowing the one goal.

The 'Jacks take on Breezy Point Friday at the Rhino Deck East Arena at 7:30 p.m.