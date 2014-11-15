Lumberjacks Topped By North Iowa

MASON CITY, IA. -- The Granite City Lumberjacks were simply outmatched in Friday night's game, losing 6-1 to the North Iowa Bulls.

North Iowa scored the game's first six goals, with forward Joe Burgmeier leading the way with two scores.

Granite City goalie Sam Goetsch struggled - allowing six Bulls goals on 26 shots before being relieved by Jesse Garcia .

Lumberjacks forward David Kenney thwarted the shutout, scoring on a power play goal midway through the final period - but it was too little, too late.

With the loss, Granite City drops to 14-3 on the season and will have a chance for revenge against the Bulls tonight at 7:30 p.m. in Mason City.