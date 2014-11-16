Lumberjacks Swept By North Iowa
MASON CITY, IA. -- Three second period goals by the North Iowa Bulls proved to be the difference as the Granite City Lumberjacks drop their second straight game, 4-1.
Granite City trailed 1-0 in the first period when forward Jared Sprink tied the game with his 13th goal of the season.
The game took a turn for the worse in the second period for the Lumberjacks as goals by Austin Jackson, Dylan Zins, and Brett Gravelle gave the Bulls a 4-1 lead and eventually the win.
With the loss, the Lumberjacks drop to 14-4 on the season and will host Alexandria on Friday.