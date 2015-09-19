Lumberjacks Shut Out Breezy Point in Win

SAUK RAPIDS -- The Granite City Lumberjacks earned their second win of the season in a 5-0 drubbing of the Breezy Point North Stars on Friday.

Lucas Carroll got the Jacks on the board late in the first period with a goal to give Granite City a 1-0 lead at the first intermission.

The Lumberjacks then exploded for four goals in the second period to blow the game wide open. Two goals by Tyler Mros bookended goals by Adam Marty and Tyler Skaja as Granite City built a 5-0 lead.

The Lumberjacks dominated defensively as well, allowing the North Stars only 13 shots on goal for the game -- all of which were stopped by Granite City goalie Mac Berglove.