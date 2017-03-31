Lumberjacks Earn Dramatic Win In Silver Cup Tourney

The Granite City Lumberjacks kept their hopes of a Silver Cup Championship alive with a 4-3 win over the St. Louis Junior Blues Thursday in Romeoville, Illinois.

The Lumberjacks trailed 3-1 heading into the third period before rallying for the win. Brady Dahl's goal with just 2.9 seconds left in the third period was the game-winner. Owen Sikich scored a pair of goals for Granite City in the win.

The Lumberjacks will play against Atlanta Friday at 4:30 p.m. in Romeoville.