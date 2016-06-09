Lumberjack Show, Stunt Show and More Headline Annual Sartell Summerfest

SARTELL -- Sartell residents can look forward to death defying stunts, log cutting and more tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday.

The Annual Sartell Summerfest kicks off at Pine Meadow Elementary with Libertyville tomorrow (Friday). The family friendly event will begin at 5:00 p.m. and showcase a live Lumberjacks and the Human Cannon Ball stunt show, kids activities, giant inflatables, and a 5K race.

On Saturday festivities continue with the annual parade along Riverside Avenue beginning at 10:00 a.m. Later that night a Street Dance featuring Radio Nation and Diamond Back will rock the stage starting at 5:00 p.m. at Great River Bowl and Partners Pub.