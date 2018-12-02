Loss to Celtics Snaps Timberwolves’ Four-Game Winning Streak

Minnesota fell to Boston 118-109 in Minneapolis on Saturday night. A late-game surge was not enough for the Wolves to close the deficit and nail down a win.

The Timberwolves got off to a rough start and ended the first half trailing 57-48. The Wolves cranked things up in the third quarter, and in the fourth, they closed in and tied up the game. However, the Celtics pulled away again with several big shots to win the game.

Derrick Rose led the team with 26 points, shooting 11-for-18 from the field, 2-for-3 from the 3-point line and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 20 points and nine rebounds. Andrew Wiggins and Robert Covington each added 17 points.

The Wolves fall to 11-12 and will return to the court on Monday, Dec. 3rd when they host the Houston Rockets.