photo courtesy of Miller Carlin Funeral Home

Longtime Albany girls basketball coach Jon Noreen died unexpectedly at his home last Friday. He was 67. Noreen led Albany to 7 state tournament appearances in 26 seasons at Albany and compiled a record of 476-186. Albany won the state championship on his watch in 2008. He retired from coaching at Albany in 2011.

Jon Noreen's funeral services will take place Saturday at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Albany.