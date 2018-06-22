Loggers Walk-Off Rox 5-4

The Rox lost 5-4 at La Crosse Thursday night. Shane McGuire hit a walk-off solo home run for the Loggers off Rox' reliever Erik Martinez to win the game.

The Rox scored 4 runs in the 7th inning to take a 4-3 lead at the time. La Crosse tied the game at 4 in the bottom of the 7th inning. Ryland Kerr went 3-5, Bobby Seymour drove in 2 runs and London Stephens went 2-4 with 1 RBI.